9022 VISTA GRANDE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Behind privacy hedges rests this beautiful serene oasis - a sophisticated and stylish 2BR/2BA Spanish in the prime Norma Triangle neighborhood of West Hollywood. This newly updated and very special home features a wonderfully open living plan perfect for entertaining, with custom built-ins, Calacatta marble accents, character windows, terra cotta tile and hardwood floors throughout. Both bedrooms feature sliding doors that open onto the stunning backyard deck that exemplifies all that is best about the indoor-outdoor California lifestyle. Expansive backyard, perfect for the gardening enthusiast. Detached one car garage. Driveway that can accommodate up to three-car parking. Short distance to all the great restaurants and shops that West Hollywood has to offer!