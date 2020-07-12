All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
9022 VISTA GRANDE Street
Last updated March 29 2019 at 4:59 PM

9022 VISTA GRANDE Street

9022 W Vista Grande St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9022 W Vista Grande St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Behind privacy hedges rests this beautiful serene oasis - a sophisticated and stylish 2BR/2BA Spanish in the prime Norma Triangle neighborhood of West Hollywood. This newly updated and very special home features a wonderfully open living plan perfect for entertaining, with custom built-ins, Calacatta marble accents, character windows, terra cotta tile and hardwood floors throughout. Both bedrooms feature sliding doors that open onto the stunning backyard deck that exemplifies all that is best about the indoor-outdoor California lifestyle. Expansive backyard, perfect for the gardening enthusiast. Detached one car garage. Driveway that can accommodate up to three-car parking. Short distance to all the great restaurants and shops that West Hollywood has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street have any available units?
9022 VISTA GRANDE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street have?
Some of 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street currently offering any rent specials?
9022 VISTA GRANDE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street pet-friendly?
No, 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street offer parking?
Yes, 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street offers parking.
Does 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street have a pool?
No, 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street does not have a pool.
Does 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street have accessible units?
No, 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9022 VISTA GRANDE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts