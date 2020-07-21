All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 9021 RANGELY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
9021 RANGELY Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9021 RANGELY Avenue

9021 Rangely Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9021 Rangely Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Raising the bar for ultimate luxury, this brand new three-level modern home is the first of its kind to go on the market in this exclusive West Hollywood neighborhood. This premier residence features soaring-high ceilings, exquisite finishes, & stunning outdoor pool. The main level offers a grand entryway to several dining and entertaining areas, which are surrounded by Fleetwood sliding doors to create seamless transitions to an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Kitchen is furnished w/ high quality appliances manufactured by Wolf, SubZero, and Miele, & custom cabinetry curated by IKD. 3 large bedrooms including an impressive master suite w/ private balcony are all located upstairs; each room has been designed w/ comfort + functionality in mind. A finished basement offers a large entertaining area, wet bar, add'l bedroom, bonus room+two more baths. Do not miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a showcase home that has been created with the most discerning buyer in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 RANGELY Avenue have any available units?
9021 RANGELY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9021 RANGELY Avenue have?
Some of 9021 RANGELY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 RANGELY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9021 RANGELY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 RANGELY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9021 RANGELY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9021 RANGELY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9021 RANGELY Avenue offers parking.
Does 9021 RANGELY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9021 RANGELY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 RANGELY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9021 RANGELY Avenue has a pool.
Does 9021 RANGELY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9021 RANGELY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 RANGELY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9021 RANGELY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9021 RANGELY Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9021 RANGELY Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Francisca
930 North Palm Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts