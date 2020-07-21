9021 RANGELY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Raising the bar for ultimate luxury, this brand new three-level modern home is the first of its kind to go on the market in this exclusive West Hollywood neighborhood. This premier residence features soaring-high ceilings, exquisite finishes, & stunning outdoor pool. The main level offers a grand entryway to several dining and entertaining areas, which are surrounded by Fleetwood sliding doors to create seamless transitions to an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Kitchen is furnished w/ high quality appliances manufactured by Wolf, SubZero, and Miele, & custom cabinetry curated by IKD. 3 large bedrooms including an impressive master suite w/ private balcony are all located upstairs; each room has been designed w/ comfort + functionality in mind. A finished basement offers a large entertaining area, wet bar, add'l bedroom, bonus room+two more baths. Do not miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a showcase home that has been created with the most discerning buyer in mind.