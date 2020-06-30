8996 Norma Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard garage hot tub

Private, Quiet and Gated 3BR / 2BA Norma Triangle West Hollywood Compound available for immediate lease! Brick front courtyard leads into the arched Saltillo tiled entry. Open floor plan connect the light and bright living, dining and kitchen areas with recessed lighting, beautiful hardwood floors and romantic fireplace. The master bedroom suite opens to a spectacular outdoor SPA/HOT-TUB on a private stone patio. The remodeled en-suite master bathroom is gorgeous with custom stone work and double vanity sinks. Two more additional sun-filled bedrooms, with a lovely bonus sundeck. Spacious backyard brick garden, two car garage, Central AC/Heat, washer/dryer and updated systems. Home boasts wonderful energy and is great for entertaining. A+ location / must see!