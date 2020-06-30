All apartments in West Hollywood
8996 Norma Place
8996 Norma Place

8996 W Norma Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8996 W Norma Pl, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
hot tub
Private, Quiet and Gated 3BR / 2BA Norma Triangle West Hollywood Compound available for immediate lease! Brick front courtyard leads into the arched Saltillo tiled entry. Open floor plan connect the light and bright living, dining and kitchen areas with recessed lighting, beautiful hardwood floors and romantic fireplace. The master bedroom suite opens to a spectacular outdoor SPA/HOT-TUB on a private stone patio. The remodeled en-suite master bathroom is gorgeous with custom stone work and double vanity sinks. Two more additional sun-filled bedrooms, with a lovely bonus sundeck. Spacious backyard brick garden, two car garage, Central AC/Heat, washer/dryer and updated systems. Home boasts wonderful energy and is great for entertaining. A+ location / must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8996 Norma Place have any available units?
8996 Norma Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8996 Norma Place have?
Some of 8996 Norma Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8996 Norma Place currently offering any rent specials?
8996 Norma Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8996 Norma Place pet-friendly?
No, 8996 Norma Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8996 Norma Place offer parking?
Yes, 8996 Norma Place offers parking.
Does 8996 Norma Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8996 Norma Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8996 Norma Place have a pool?
No, 8996 Norma Place does not have a pool.
Does 8996 Norma Place have accessible units?
No, 8996 Norma Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8996 Norma Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8996 Norma Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8996 Norma Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8996 Norma Place has units with air conditioning.
