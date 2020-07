Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Property Address is 8956 1/2 Norma Place - Ultra charming studio in West Hollywood's coveted Norma Triangle. Stylishly furnished, skylights, whimsical & private front patio, dishwasher, and only moments from Santa Monica's most popular shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Washer/dryer shared with only one other unit. Permit Street Parking. If you're looking for a place with charm and character, this is the one.