Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Agent is related to the buyer. Gorgeous 3bd 3ba updated and contemporary home in one of the most sought after locations between West Hollywood and Beverly hills, walking distance to the shops and restaurants or Robertson Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. This private 2-story residence boasts an open floor plan, sky lights, marble features throughout and high-end designer finishes. Relax by the pool and enjoy the roof deck