8867 CYNTHIA Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

This ultra charming California Bungalow sits on a beautiful and secluded lot within the highly desirable Norma Triangle area of West Hollywood. This is one of only a few of the historical Sherman Grouping Bungalows that are highly desired, unique and charming, and do not come on the market often. You will immediately fall in love with this home when you step through the gate into this secluded oasis in the heart of the city. The charm and character of this home can be felt in every room from the solid pine wood floors to the tasteful enhancements made to capitalize on the abundance of natural light. Spend the evening relaxing outside in the cedar hot tub on the spacious deck which adds a fantastic outdoor entertaining space or take a quick stroll down to the boulevard or up to the Sunset Strip for impeccable entertainment and dining, you will want for nothing in this centrally located and one of a kind home! Recessed lighting throughout.