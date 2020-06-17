All apartments in West Hollywood
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
8867 CYNTHIA Street
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

8867 CYNTHIA Street

8867 Cynthia Street · No Longer Available
Location

8867 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
This ultra charming California Bungalow sits on a beautiful and secluded lot within the highly desirable Norma Triangle area of West Hollywood. This is one of only a few of the historical Sherman Grouping Bungalows that are highly desired, unique and charming, and do not come on the market often. You will immediately fall in love with this home when you step through the gate into this secluded oasis in the heart of the city. The charm and character of this home can be felt in every room from the solid pine wood floors to the tasteful enhancements made to capitalize on the abundance of natural light. Spend the evening relaxing outside in the cedar hot tub on the spacious deck which adds a fantastic outdoor entertaining space or take a quick stroll down to the boulevard or up to the Sunset Strip for impeccable entertainment and dining, you will want for nothing in this centrally located and one of a kind home! Recessed lighting throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8867 CYNTHIA Street have any available units?
8867 CYNTHIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8867 CYNTHIA Street have?
Some of 8867 CYNTHIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8867 CYNTHIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8867 CYNTHIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8867 CYNTHIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8867 CYNTHIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8867 CYNTHIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8867 CYNTHIA Street offers parking.
Does 8867 CYNTHIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8867 CYNTHIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8867 CYNTHIA Street have a pool?
No, 8867 CYNTHIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 8867 CYNTHIA Street have accessible units?
No, 8867 CYNTHIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8867 CYNTHIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8867 CYNTHIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8867 CYNTHIA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8867 CYNTHIA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
