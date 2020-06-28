All apartments in West Hollywood
8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM

8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue

8838 Rosewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8838 Rosewood Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
GREAT LOCATION! Charming, private and gated home for lease on one of the best streets in West Hollywood. Traditional 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home with detached office/studio and beautiful outdoor living spaces. Formal dining and living room with fireplace; beautiful oak wood floors throughout, high volume ceilings, low voltage art lights; updated kitchen with Italian tile and two double sinks + stainless steel appliances; master suite has huge sitting area; spa like bathrooms with steam shower and spa tub; new LG washer/dryer; redwood deck; fountains and outdoor furniture + fireplace for elegant dining and entertaining and more. Walk to markets, trendy boutiques and world-famous interior design stores and restaurants. ASK ABOUT MOVE IN SPECIALS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue have any available units?
8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue has a pool.
Does 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
