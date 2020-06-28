8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue

Amenities
GREAT LOCATION! Charming, private and gated home for lease on one of the best streets in West Hollywood. Traditional 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home with detached office/studio and beautiful outdoor living spaces. Formal dining and living room with fireplace; beautiful oak wood floors throughout, high volume ceilings, low voltage art lights; updated kitchen with Italian tile and two double sinks + stainless steel appliances; master suite has huge sitting area; spa like bathrooms with steam shower and spa tub; new LG washer/dryer; redwood deck; fountains and outdoor furniture + fireplace for elegant dining and entertaining and more. Walk to markets, trendy boutiques and world-famous interior design stores and restaurants. ASK ABOUT MOVE IN SPECIALS.