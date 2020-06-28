8838 ROSEWOOD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

GREAT LOCATION! Charming, private and gated home for lease on one of the best streets in West Hollywood. Traditional 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home with detached office/studio and beautiful outdoor living spaces. Formal dining and living room with fireplace; beautiful oak wood floors throughout, high volume ceilings, low voltage art lights; updated kitchen with Italian tile and two double sinks + stainless steel appliances; master suite has huge sitting area; spa like bathrooms with steam shower and spa tub; new LG washer/dryer; redwood deck; fountains and outdoor furniture + fireplace for elegant dining and entertaining and more. Walk to markets, trendy boutiques and world-famous interior design stores and restaurants. ASK ABOUT MOVE IN SPECIALS.