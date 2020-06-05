8830 HARRAT Street

Amenities

Absolutely charming newly done chateau-style house is ready for rent. Concrete floors, block walls and Edison bulbs set the ambiance. Central and walking distance to sunset and Santa Monica. Close to London hotel, le petite Ermitage hotel, restaurants, and nightclubs. full of light indoor-outdoor living space with a very large backyard area. Place available for long-term lease. This is a 1st level duplex. Back yard and courtyard area is shared.*the unit is currently fully furnished and ready to move in. Option to remove furniture available