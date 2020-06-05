All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

8830 HARRAT Street

8830 Harratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

8830 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
Absolutely charming newly done chateau-style house is ready for rent. Concrete floors, block walls and Edison bulbs set the ambiance. Central and walking distance to sunset and Santa Monica. Close to London hotel, le petite Ermitage hotel, restaurants, and nightclubs. full of light indoor-outdoor living space with a very large backyard area. Place available for long-term lease. This is a 1st level duplex. Back yard and courtyard area is shared.*the unit is currently fully furnished and ready to move in. Option to remove furniture available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8830 HARRAT Street have any available units?
8830 HARRAT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
Is 8830 HARRAT Street currently offering any rent specials?
8830 HARRAT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8830 HARRAT Street pet-friendly?
No, 8830 HARRAT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8830 HARRAT Street offer parking?
No, 8830 HARRAT Street does not offer parking.
Does 8830 HARRAT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8830 HARRAT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8830 HARRAT Street have a pool?
No, 8830 HARRAT Street does not have a pool.
Does 8830 HARRAT Street have accessible units?
No, 8830 HARRAT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8830 HARRAT Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8830 HARRAT Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8830 HARRAT Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8830 HARRAT Street does not have units with air conditioning.
