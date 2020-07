Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage

Beautiful Large 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with open floor and recessed lighting throughout . Top of the line stainless steel appliances. great kitchen. Beautiful view of the city light. Large balcony and large walking closet completely remodeled . An attractive lounge next to gym room. pleasant outdoor area. Walk to shop and dining and night -life. Prime location above Sunset Strip, You must see it. Negotiable.