This stylish partially furnished country home is situated behind gates and tall hedges for ultimate privacy in one of the most desired areas of West Hollywood. Both the kitchen and master suite lead to a picturesque backyard with a custom in-ground spa and projector screen for those cozy nights at home. High vaulted ceilings and great sitting area in the master suite. Loft style third bedroom upstairs. The kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded with modern appliances and fixtures, but in keeping with the character and charm of the home. Great natural light throughout.