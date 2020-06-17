All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 8552 West Knoll.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
8552 West Knoll
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

8552 West Knoll

8552 West Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8552 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern Colonial Home in Prime West Hollywood Location - Gated and private modern colonial home in prime West Hollywood with rare gated parking for 5 cars. Beautiful floor plan with master facing back of home, fireplace, huge kitchen with new appliances, great walk-in closet space, and large deck and stairs to spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. Serene landscaping with patios, fountains and a freshwater pond with fish. Walking distance to trendy restaurants & coffee shops, Trader Joe's & Sprouts, shopping, nightlife, and gyms (Equinox, Soulcycle & 24 Hour Fitness).

(RLNE5188216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8552 West Knoll have any available units?
8552 West Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8552 West Knoll have?
Some of 8552 West Knoll's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8552 West Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
8552 West Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8552 West Knoll pet-friendly?
Yes, 8552 West Knoll is pet friendly.
Does 8552 West Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 8552 West Knoll offers parking.
Does 8552 West Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8552 West Knoll offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8552 West Knoll have a pool?
No, 8552 West Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 8552 West Knoll have accessible units?
No, 8552 West Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 8552 West Knoll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8552 West Knoll has units with dishwashers.
Does 8552 West Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 8552 West Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts