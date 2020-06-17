8552 West Knoll

Amenities

Modern Colonial Home in Prime West Hollywood Location - Gated and private modern colonial home in prime West Hollywood with rare gated parking for 5 cars. Beautiful floor plan with master facing back of home, fireplace, huge kitchen with new appliances, great walk-in closet space, and large deck and stairs to spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. Serene landscaping with patios, fountains and a freshwater pond with fish. Walking distance to trendy restaurants & coffee shops, Trader Joe's & Sprouts, shopping, nightlife, and gyms (Equinox, Soulcycle & 24 Hour Fitness).



(RLNE5188216)