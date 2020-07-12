8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive

Amenities

Sophisticated 2 BR/2 BA condo in the heart of West Hollywood contemporary remodeled. This lovely home features high ceilings, gas fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting, stylish hardwood floors. The remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, stateliness steel brand new refrigerator and other appliances, and European-style cabinets. The two bathrooms were redone with designer tile and high-end fixtures. Two bedrooms has hardwood floors and big walk-in closets. The building has laundry rooms on every floor. Central AC/Heating system that's controlled by electricity. Two tandem parking is securely located in the subterranean garage and the building has a guest parking lot. This pet friendly building has a private heated pool, sauna and close proximity to the city's best restaurants and shops.