All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive

8535 N West Knoll Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8535 N West Knoll Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
sauna
Sophisticated 2 BR/2 BA condo in the heart of West Hollywood contemporary remodeled. This lovely home features high ceilings, gas fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting, stylish hardwood floors. The remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, stateliness steel brand new refrigerator and other appliances, and European-style cabinets. The two bathrooms were redone with designer tile and high-end fixtures. Two bedrooms has hardwood floors and big walk-in closets. The building has laundry rooms on every floor. Central AC/Heating system that's controlled by electricity. Two tandem parking is securely located in the subterranean garage and the building has a guest parking lot. This pet friendly building has a private heated pool, sauna and close proximity to the city's best restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive have any available units?
8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive have?
Some of 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive offers parking.
Does 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive has a pool.
Does 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8535 West WEST KNOLL Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Francisca
930 North Palm Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts