841 WESTMOUNT Drive

Stylish townhouse located in the prime area of West Hollywood minutes to restaurants, shops and nightlife on Melrose, Melrose Place and Robertson! This pristine unit offers a modern, open floor plan and a private rooftop deck with spectacular views. Feel at home in this securely gated building which also features a pool, gym and sauna. Sharing only one common wall provides privacy and an abundance of natural light into the unit. The first floor offers the general living area, the kitchen which leads to a private outdoor patio, and a powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms, both replete with en-suite bathrooms as well as outdoor patios. Unit also features washer, dryer, central heating/AC, and private storage lockers in the garage. The gated garage offers two parking spaces for the unit as well as guest parking. Enjoy the best of the indoor/outdoor lifestyle that southern California has to offer! Units in this building rarely come to market!