West Hollywood, CA
841 WESTMOUNT Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

841 WESTMOUNT Drive

841 Westmount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

841 Westmount Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
sauna
Stylish townhouse located in the prime area of West Hollywood minutes to restaurants, shops and nightlife on Melrose, Melrose Place and Robertson! This pristine unit offers a modern, open floor plan and a private rooftop deck with spectacular views. Feel at home in this securely gated building which also features a pool, gym and sauna. Sharing only one common wall provides privacy and an abundance of natural light into the unit. The first floor offers the general living area, the kitchen which leads to a private outdoor patio, and a powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms, both replete with en-suite bathrooms as well as outdoor patios. Unit also features washer, dryer, central heating/AC, and private storage lockers in the garage. The gated garage offers two parking spaces for the unit as well as guest parking. Enjoy the best of the indoor/outdoor lifestyle that southern California has to offer! Units in this building rarely come to market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 WESTMOUNT Drive have any available units?
841 WESTMOUNT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 841 WESTMOUNT Drive have?
Some of 841 WESTMOUNT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 WESTMOUNT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
841 WESTMOUNT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 WESTMOUNT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 841 WESTMOUNT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 841 WESTMOUNT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 841 WESTMOUNT Drive does offer parking.
Does 841 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 WESTMOUNT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 WESTMOUNT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 841 WESTMOUNT Drive has a pool.
Does 841 WESTMOUNT Drive have accessible units?
No, 841 WESTMOUNT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 841 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 WESTMOUNT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 841 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 841 WESTMOUNT Drive has units with air conditioning.
