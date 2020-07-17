All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8401 Fountain Avenue

8401 Fountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8401 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Classic Mid-Century architectural condo for lease. Two bedrooms with two bathrooms plus separate office. Spacious and stylishly updated throughout. Features a fireplace in living room, wood paneled walls, built in shelving, expansive balcony with city views and washer/dryer in unit. Galley kitchen with high-end appliances, custom cabinets and tile. Large master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Two parking spaces. Quiet 16 unit building in a prime central West Hollywood location steps to the best of the city. Two parking spaces. Ready for immediate move-in. Available partially furnished or unfurnished. Please call 818-917-8804.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 Fountain Avenue have any available units?
8401 Fountain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8401 Fountain Avenue have?
Some of 8401 Fountain Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 Fountain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8401 Fountain Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 Fountain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8401 Fountain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8401 Fountain Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8401 Fountain Avenue offers parking.
Does 8401 Fountain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8401 Fountain Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 Fountain Avenue have a pool?
No, 8401 Fountain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8401 Fountain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8401 Fountain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 Fountain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8401 Fountain Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8401 Fountain Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8401 Fountain Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
