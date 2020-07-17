8401 Fountain Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Classic Mid-Century architectural condo for lease. Two bedrooms with two bathrooms plus separate office. Spacious and stylishly updated throughout. Features a fireplace in living room, wood paneled walls, built in shelving, expansive balcony with city views and washer/dryer in unit. Galley kitchen with high-end appliances, custom cabinets and tile. Large master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Two parking spaces. Quiet 16 unit building in a prime central West Hollywood location steps to the best of the city. Two parking spaces. Ready for immediate move-in. Available partially furnished or unfurnished. Please call 818-917-8804.