7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator clubhouse

Designed by renowned architect, Lorcan O'Herlihy, this meticulous eight-unit building offers privacy, security and close proximity to just about everything. The unit itself is a contemporary three level, loft/townhome with ground floor direct access, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, dual patios (front & back) and 2 car [tandem] parking. Enter on the ground floor to a light-filled spacious great room, featuring a cook's kitchen (Bertozzoni gas range, Bosch Fridge, Dishwasher & W/D), accompanying lounge area and powder room. Ascend to the mezzanine level to find a den, wired for media. The top most private level is where you'll find the bedrooms, both with large closets and treetop and mountain views. Other features include security systems (both around the building and inside the unit itself), additional storage and guest parking in the garage. This unit is available both furnished and unfurnished. Prices may vary accordingly. No smoking please.