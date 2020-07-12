All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue

7917 Willoughby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7917 Willoughby Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Designed by renowned architect, Lorcan O'Herlihy, this meticulous eight-unit building offers privacy, security and close proximity to just about everything. The unit itself is a contemporary three level, loft/townhome with ground floor direct access, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, dual patios (front & back) and 2 car [tandem] parking. Enter on the ground floor to a light-filled spacious great room, featuring a cook's kitchen (Bertozzoni gas range, Bosch Fridge, Dishwasher & W/D), accompanying lounge area and powder room. Ascend to the mezzanine level to find a den, wired for media. The top most private level is where you'll find the bedrooms, both with large closets and treetop and mountain views. Other features include security systems (both around the building and inside the unit itself), additional storage and guest parking in the garage. This unit is available both furnished and unfurnished. Prices may vary accordingly. No smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have any available units?
7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have?
Some of 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue offers parking.
Does 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have a pool?
No, 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7917 WILLOUGHBY Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
