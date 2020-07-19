All apartments in West Hollywood
7711 1/2 Lexington Ave

7711 1/2 Lexington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7711 1/2 Lexington Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Beautiful Hidden Contemporary Cottage - Incredible West Hollywood location.
The ultimate hideaway with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Great for one person. This is a part of triplex that is a separate structure located in the back. All new construction, electrical, plumbing, central air, high ceilings, ceiling fans and skylight. All new flooring throughout (wood laminate and slate). Contemporary kitchen with glass tile back splash, lots of counter space,stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, double stainless sink and refrigerator. Stack able washer dryer in kitchen. Bathroom has custom slate shower and floors with ceramic bowl sink and new cabinets.No bathtub. Property includes projector, 7.0 surround sound and audio speaker in every room, drop down projection screen, lutron control system with smart central air. Bedrooms are on the small size but can fit a queen bed, night stands and dresser. 2ond bedroom has new portable closet. Comes with your own driveway that is tandem and can fit up to 4 cars. Also it has a intercom system with gate buzzer. Master bedroom includes huge walk in closet. Sweet private yard included. Fantastic safe and upscale neighborhood.
Walking distance or a short drive to the Sunset Strip, Melrose, the Grove, Beverly Center, great restaurants, shops, parks and studios nearby. Available now!
Small pet okay with additional deposit. PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PHONE NUMBER IF YOU ARE RESPONDING TO THIS AD. EMAILS ARE NOT WORKING IN THE SYSTEM..Inquiries with emails only will not be responded to.
will consider small dog or cat **
Please contact Lysa
818-272-5309
RPM South SFV
Lic # 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

