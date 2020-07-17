All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:18 PM

726 WESTBOURNE Drive

726 Westbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

726 Westbourne Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Viewings are by requested appointment only. This West Hollywood sanctuary will bring a new meaning to the words serenity and elegance! Designed with great thought, this rare find boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and over sized (close to 800 sq ft.) garage/bonus room with a vaulted ceiling, skylights, fully-insulted, central AC, custom cabinetry, etc. In-unit washer and dryer, large private patio and outdoor space, high ceilings, bright, gleaming walnut floors, marbled bathrooms, gourmet kitchen... the perfect space to come home to and entertain guests. One of the most romantic units we've seen! Short Term to multi-year lease available. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 WESTBOURNE Drive have any available units?
726 WESTBOURNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 726 WESTBOURNE Drive have?
Some of 726 WESTBOURNE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 WESTBOURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
726 WESTBOURNE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 WESTBOURNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 726 WESTBOURNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 726 WESTBOURNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 726 WESTBOURNE Drive offers parking.
Does 726 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 WESTBOURNE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 WESTBOURNE Drive have a pool?
No, 726 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 726 WESTBOURNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 726 WESTBOURNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 726 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 WESTBOURNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 726 WESTBOURNE Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 726 WESTBOURNE Drive has units with air conditioning.
