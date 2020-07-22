7171 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Modern + Updated Large and Stays Cool Lower Unit with Natural Light 1BR with Chef Kitchen Granite Counter with Deep Sink + Hardwood Floor on Prime Tree Lined Gorgeous Street right next to Target and Formosa Cafe! Super prime West Hollywood Location. Includes one on-site parking space. Laundry facility is on-site. If you are moving from San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA to experience the best bars/restaurants/shops.



Local Employers:



WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



- Close to the Action!! Target, Trader Joe's, bars, restaurants, retail

- Hardwood Floors throughout

- Gated and secure Garage Spot Underneath

- WeHo Preferential Parking

- Super Close to all the major restaurants/shops/bars/grocery/gyms

- One of the best locations in all of West Hollywood

- Tree lined legendary quiet street

- Laundry on-site right next to parking space



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please for much faster response and efficiency purposes)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7171-lexington-ave-west-hollywood-ca-90046-usa/a11ec774-1152-4801-b84d-199041208da0



