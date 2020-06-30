714 WESTBOURNE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Soaring ceilings, tons of natural light and large windows. This beautiful property is the front unit of two homes on a lot and has lots of modern touches with sleek stone floors in the living areas and warm wood floors in the bedrooms. The open kitchen offers granite counters, Bosch stainless steel energy efficient appliances and custom cabinetry. The living room opens to a beautiful large patio. Huge master suite with spa like bath and walk-in closet. A loft office, in unit laundry and 3-car parking are just a few of the other details making this lease offering so special. Perfectly located in the heart of West Hollywood and just a few blocks from some of the city's best cafes, restaurants and retail.