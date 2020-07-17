711 Westbourne Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Stunning architectural home in almost 2,300sf with loft-like features, soaring ceilings, tons of natural light and large windows. This beautiful property is the front unit of two homes on a lot and has lots of modern touches with sleek mix of stone and bamboo floors. The open Kitchen offers quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The living room is flanked by a huge side patio and boasts huge windows and walls for art. The Master Suite is massive with spa-like bath, featuring a spa tub, separate shower and built out walk-in closet. A loft office, in unit laundry room and 3-car parking are just a few of the other details making this lease offering so special. Perfectly located in the heart of West Hollywood, it is just a few blocks from some of the city's best cafes, restaurants and retail stores.