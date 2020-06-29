653 North WEST KNOLL Drive

Amenities
STAY HOME IN STYLE! Prime property in the best part of West Hollywood - just north of Melrose & West of La Cienega. This urban oasis is completely remodeled and ready to be lived in! The main house is 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with a living room, formal dining, updated kitchen with new stainless appliances. The house gets plenty of natural light and the new floors and fixtures give this 1920's bungalow a modern look. There is also a full guest house with living room, kitchen plus 1 bedroom + 1 full bathroom. The bedroom opens up to its own private and tranquil grass area. The back yard is expansive with space for lounging, exercising, planting a vegetable garden, entertaining, meditating and enjoying time at home.