West Hollywood, CA
653 North WEST KNOLL Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

653 North WEST KNOLL Drive

653 West Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

653 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
STAY HOME IN STYLE! Prime property in the best part of West Hollywood - just north of Melrose & West of La Cienega. This urban oasis is completely remodeled and ready to be lived in! The main house is 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with a living room, formal dining, updated kitchen with new stainless appliances. The house gets plenty of natural light and the new floors and fixtures give this 1920's bungalow a modern look. There is also a full guest house with living room, kitchen plus 1 bedroom + 1 full bathroom. The bedroom opens up to its own private and tranquil grass area. The back yard is expansive with space for lounging, exercising, planting a vegetable garden, entertaining, meditating and enjoying time at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive have any available units?
653 North WEST KNOLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive have?
Some of 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
653 North WEST KNOLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive offers parking.
Does 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive have a pool?
No, 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 653 North WEST KNOLL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

