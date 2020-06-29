653 North WEST KNOLL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

STAY HOME IN STYLE! Prime property in the best part of West Hollywood - just north of Melrose & West of La Cienega. This urban oasis is completely remodeled and ready to be lived in! The main house is 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with a living room, formal dining, updated kitchen with new stainless appliances. The house gets plenty of natural light and the new floors and fixtures give this 1920's bungalow a modern look. There is also a full guest house with living room, kitchen plus 1 bedroom + 1 full bathroom. The bedroom opens up to its own private and tranquil grass area. The back yard is expansive with space for lounging, exercising, planting a vegetable garden, entertaining, meditating and enjoying time at home.