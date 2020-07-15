628 WESTMOUNT Drive

Amenities

Abundantly charming and sunlit dwelling on tree-lined Westmount Drive, steps from Melrose Ave, Urth Cafe and walking distance to the best of West Hollywood. This lovingly maintained unit is part of a triplex, each unit private from each other, gated with a spacious outdoor patio, rare for the neighborhood. Inside a combination of tile and hardwood floors, tons of windows, built-in storage, pitched ceilings and skylights all creating an ambience of character. Living room with decorative fireplace, one spacious bedroom on one side, another bedroom is separated by a curtain. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and washer & dryer. Central AC / Heat, water included. Street parking by permit. Cats only, no dogs. Available April 1st.