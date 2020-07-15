All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 628 WESTMOUNT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
628 WESTMOUNT Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

628 WESTMOUNT Drive

628 Westmount Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

628 Westmount Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Abundantly charming and sunlit dwelling on tree-lined Westmount Drive, steps from Melrose Ave, Urth Cafe and walking distance to the best of West Hollywood. This lovingly maintained unit is part of a triplex, each unit private from each other, gated with a spacious outdoor patio, rare for the neighborhood. Inside a combination of tile and hardwood floors, tons of windows, built-in storage, pitched ceilings and skylights all creating an ambience of character. Living room with decorative fireplace, one spacious bedroom on one side, another bedroom is separated by a curtain. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and washer & dryer. Central AC / Heat, water included. Street parking by permit. Cats only, no dogs. Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 WESTMOUNT Drive have any available units?
628 WESTMOUNT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 628 WESTMOUNT Drive have?
Some of 628 WESTMOUNT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 WESTMOUNT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
628 WESTMOUNT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 WESTMOUNT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 628 WESTMOUNT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 628 WESTMOUNT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 628 WESTMOUNT Drive offers parking.
Does 628 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 WESTMOUNT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 WESTMOUNT Drive have a pool?
No, 628 WESTMOUNT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 628 WESTMOUNT Drive have accessible units?
No, 628 WESTMOUNT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 628 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 WESTMOUNT Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 628 WESTMOUNT Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts