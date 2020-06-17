537 N Flores St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Spacious 1BR 1BA West Hollywood - Property Id: 234131



Large, bright and airy, modern farmhouse style apartment in the best part of WEHO. Walk to Cedar's Sinai, Beverly Center, Urth Cafe, The Grove, The Improv, & more! High-end finishes. Kitchen: gorgeous solid wood cabinetry, teak butcher block & marble countertops, marble and glass backsplash, new flooring. Spacious dining & living room opens onto a private patio. Large bedroom with wall-to-wall mirrored closet. Additional coat closet & a separate huge walk-in closet provide ample storage, or use as a bonus room. New bathroom: marble tile, tub & shower with frameless glass door, solid wood vanity with quartz countertop, custom showstopper mirror. Laundry facilities in the building. Enjoy the private, enclosed patio and no hassle with parking with your own designated parking space. This home is a peaceful haven. Will consider small pet. Good Credit Required.

