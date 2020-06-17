All apartments in West Hollywood
537 N Flores St
Last updated June 30 2020 at 10:10 AM

537 N Flores St

537 North Flores Street · (310) 919-5906
Location

537 North Flores Street, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 1BR 1BA West Hollywood - Property Id: 234131

Large, bright and airy, modern farmhouse style apartment in the best part of WEHO. Walk to Cedar's Sinai, Beverly Center, Urth Cafe, The Grove, The Improv, & more! High-end finishes. Kitchen: gorgeous solid wood cabinetry, teak butcher block & marble countertops, marble and glass backsplash, new flooring. Spacious dining & living room opens onto a private patio. Large bedroom with wall-to-wall mirrored closet. Additional coat closet & a separate huge walk-in closet provide ample storage, or use as a bonus room. New bathroom: marble tile, tub & shower with frameless glass door, solid wood vanity with quartz countertop, custom showstopper mirror. Laundry facilities in the building. Enjoy the private, enclosed patio and no hassle with parking with your own designated parking space. This home is a peaceful haven. Will consider small pet. Good Credit Required.
Property Id 234131

(RLNE5896308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 N Flores St have any available units?
537 N Flores St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 537 N Flores St have?
Some of 537 N Flores St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 N Flores St currently offering any rent specials?
537 N Flores St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 N Flores St pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 N Flores St is pet friendly.
Does 537 N Flores St offer parking?
Yes, 537 N Flores St offers parking.
Does 537 N Flores St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 N Flores St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 N Flores St have a pool?
No, 537 N Flores St does not have a pool.
Does 537 N Flores St have accessible units?
No, 537 N Flores St does not have accessible units.
Does 537 N Flores St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 N Flores St has units with dishwashers.
Does 537 N Flores St have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 N Flores St does not have units with air conditioning.
