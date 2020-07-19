517 North SWEETZER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities fire pit parking tennis court

Furnished Grande and beautiful Spanish with modern elements. Walk into this perfect casita located in the heart of West Hollywood. The designer/homeowner gave the home all the right touches. Perfectly situated and walking distance from Melrose Place and all the best shopping and cafes in LA (in between Melrose and Beverly Blvd), yet in a quiet neighborhood. A large backyard with firepit, table tennis, and spacious living and dining areas.in close proximity to blue bottle cafe, backyard bowels, crossroads restaurant, Melrose place Sunday farmers market, Alfred coffee and much more (home is available with or without furniture)