West Hollywood, CA
517 North SWEETZER Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

517 North SWEETZER Avenue

517 North Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

517 North Sweetzer Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
tennis court
Furnished Grande and beautiful Spanish with modern elements. Walk into this perfect casita located in the heart of West Hollywood. The designer/homeowner gave the home all the right touches. Perfectly situated and walking distance from Melrose Place and all the best shopping and cafes in LA (in between Melrose and Beverly Blvd), yet in a quiet neighborhood. A large backyard with firepit, table tennis, and spacious living and dining areas.in close proximity to blue bottle cafe, backyard bowels, crossroads restaurant, Melrose place Sunday farmers market, Alfred coffee and much more (home is available with or without furniture)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 North SWEETZER Avenue have any available units?
517 North SWEETZER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 517 North SWEETZER Avenue have?
Some of 517 North SWEETZER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 North SWEETZER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 North SWEETZER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 North SWEETZER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 517 North SWEETZER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 517 North SWEETZER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 517 North SWEETZER Avenue offers parking.
Does 517 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 North SWEETZER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 North SWEETZER Avenue have a pool?
No, 517 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 517 North SWEETZER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 517 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 517 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 North SWEETZER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
