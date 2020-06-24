515 North ALFRED Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a very spacious apartment with loads of storage space and walk-in closets throughout the unit. A first floor unit with a large private patio and a lot of natural light that gives off a warm, cozy feeling. A short distance from the hottest shops, restaurants, and The Beverly Center. This apartment has two full-bathrooms and brand new bedroom floors. This unit is equipped with top-of-the-line kitchen appliances. We will provide an oven, dishwasher, microwave, fridge/freezer, cooktop, garbage disposal, AC, and central heating. This is a well maintained building with a brand new roof. Includes an on-site laundry room close to the unit.