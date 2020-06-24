All apartments in West Hollywood
515 North ALFRED Street

515 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 North Alfred Street, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a very spacious apartment with loads of storage space and walk-in closets throughout the unit. A first floor unit with a large private patio and a lot of natural light that gives off a warm, cozy feeling. A short distance from the hottest shops, restaurants, and The Beverly Center. This apartment has two full-bathrooms and brand new bedroom floors. This unit is equipped with top-of-the-line kitchen appliances. We will provide an oven, dishwasher, microwave, fridge/freezer, cooktop, garbage disposal, AC, and central heating. This is a well maintained building with a brand new roof. Includes an on-site laundry room close to the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 North ALFRED Street have any available units?
515 North ALFRED Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 515 North ALFRED Street have?
Some of 515 North ALFRED Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 North ALFRED Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 North ALFRED Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 North ALFRED Street pet-friendly?
No, 515 North ALFRED Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 515 North ALFRED Street offer parking?
Yes, 515 North ALFRED Street offers parking.
Does 515 North ALFRED Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 North ALFRED Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 North ALFRED Street have a pool?
No, 515 North ALFRED Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 North ALFRED Street have accessible units?
No, 515 North ALFRED Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 North ALFRED Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 North ALFRED Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 North ALFRED Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 515 North ALFRED Street has units with air conditioning.
