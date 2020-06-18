All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
503 NORWICH DR
503 NORWICH DR

503 Norwich Drive · (323) 937-5101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 Norwich Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 798 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
range
oven
refrigerator
Cozy private oasis just a stone's throw away from some of West Hollywood's most popular and exquisite shopping, dining and nightlife experiences. Front house has 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bath, and through a stunning private backyard lies an unattached studio with a full bath in the back that can be used as secluded guest quarters or office, perfect for working from home! Fully equipped kitchen in the main house with stainless steel appliances, while the studio has a cute kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, stove and oven. The property boasts a sweet front yard and expansive, private backyard with patio, and a separate private yard surrounding the guest house with an outdoor bar perfect for entertaining, even with social distancing, you have space. A covered 3-car tandem carport means you'll never have to worry about parking again! Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 NORWICH DR have any available units?
503 NORWICH DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 503 NORWICH DR have?
Some of 503 NORWICH DR's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 NORWICH DR currently offering any rent specials?
503 NORWICH DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 NORWICH DR pet-friendly?
No, 503 NORWICH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 503 NORWICH DR offer parking?
Yes, 503 NORWICH DR does offer parking.
Does 503 NORWICH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 NORWICH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 NORWICH DR have a pool?
No, 503 NORWICH DR does not have a pool.
Does 503 NORWICH DR have accessible units?
No, 503 NORWICH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 503 NORWICH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 NORWICH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 NORWICH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 NORWICH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
