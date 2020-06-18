503 NORWICH DR

Amenities

patio / balcony carport stainless steel range oven refrigerator

Cozy private oasis just a stone's throw away from some of West Hollywood's most popular and exquisite shopping, dining and nightlife experiences. Front house has 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bath, and through a stunning private backyard lies an unattached studio with a full bath in the back that can be used as secluded guest quarters or office, perfect for working from home! Fully equipped kitchen in the main house with stainless steel appliances, while the studio has a cute kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, stove and oven. The property boasts a sweet front yard and expansive, private backyard with patio, and a separate private yard surrounding the guest house with an outdoor bar perfect for entertaining, even with social distancing, you have space. A covered 3-car tandem carport means you'll never have to worry about parking again! Don't let this one get away!