377 HUNTLEY Drive

Charming, newly remodeled 2br 1ba duplex on a quiet dead-end block in very desirable West Hollywood West. Walk in minutes to the Beverly Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, PDC and many nearby shops and restaurants. It's a must-see home in an unbeatable neighborhood! Unit features many updates, including new central heating and air and new LED lighting. This unit features a small front porch which opens into an 'open concept' living/dining/kitchen space with new, easy-to-maintain composite flooring. The kitchen features a 1950's vintage stove and new fridge and dishwasher. The island is perfect for food prep, entertaining and storage. The bedrooms have new carpet and ample closet space. The bathroom has a shower/tub a new marble countertop. The rear bedroom has a sliding door that leads to a spacious backyard with wood decking and gravel. A shed with the washer/dryer and storage space is also in the backyard. There's one off-street parking space in a shared driveway. Permitted street