All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 377 HUNTLEY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
377 HUNTLEY Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

377 HUNTLEY Drive

377 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

377 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, newly remodeled 2br 1ba duplex on a quiet dead-end block in very desirable West Hollywood West. Walk in minutes to the Beverly Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, PDC and many nearby shops and restaurants. It's a must-see home in an unbeatable neighborhood! Unit features many updates, including new central heating and air and new LED lighting. This unit features a small front porch which opens into an 'open concept' living/dining/kitchen space with new, easy-to-maintain composite flooring. The kitchen features a 1950's vintage stove and new fridge and dishwasher. The island is perfect for food prep, entertaining and storage. The bedrooms have new carpet and ample closet space. The bathroom has a shower/tub a new marble countertop. The rear bedroom has a sliding door that leads to a spacious backyard with wood decking and gravel. A shed with the washer/dryer and storage space is also in the backyard. There's one off-street parking space in a shared driveway. Permitted street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
377 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 377 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 377 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
377 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 377 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 377 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 377 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 377 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 377 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 377 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 377 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 377 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 377 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 377 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 377 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 377 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts