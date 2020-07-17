All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

363 HUNTLEY Drive

363 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

363 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spectacularly Renovated Craftsman in one of West Hollywood most desired pockets. Positioned on a tree-lined dead-end street perfect for those who value privacy, location & luxury. The main house features 1226 SF, vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. State of the art kitchen and appliances with breakfast bar and nook seamlessly flows into living area with working gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The first bedroom has glass sliding doors that lead to an enclosed front garden. The second bedroom is en-suite with a large shower. Entertainer's backyard with newly built 472 SF loft-like guest house with 3rd bedroom, deck, eight-foot deep turquoise pool, mature trees, and lush landscaping. Close to trendy retail, shopping, restaurants on Melrose, Robertson, Doheny, La Cienega, and Santa Monica Blvd. Near the Pacific Design Center, Cedars-Sinai, Beverly Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
363 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 363 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 363 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
363 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 363 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 363 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 363 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 363 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 363 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 363 HUNTLEY Drive has a pool.
Does 363 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 363 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 363 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 363 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 363 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
