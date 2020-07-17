363 HUNTLEY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Spectacularly Renovated Craftsman in one of West Hollywood most desired pockets. Positioned on a tree-lined dead-end street perfect for those who value privacy, location & luxury. The main house features 1226 SF, vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. State of the art kitchen and appliances with breakfast bar and nook seamlessly flows into living area with working gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The first bedroom has glass sliding doors that lead to an enclosed front garden. The second bedroom is en-suite with a large shower. Entertainer's backyard with newly built 472 SF loft-like guest house with 3rd bedroom, deck, eight-foot deep turquoise pool, mature trees, and lush landscaping. Close to trendy retail, shopping, restaurants on Melrose, Robertson, Doheny, La Cienega, and Santa Monica Blvd. Near the Pacific Design Center, Cedars-Sinai, Beverly Center.