350 N San Vicente Boulevard

Furnished long or short term rental. This one bed one bath has been completely remodeled with a contemporary flair. The living room has comfy sofa and armchairs, air conditioning, and flat screen TV. The bedroom has queen bed with superior quality mattress with luxury linens, large closet with a washer/dryer. Bathroom has large walk-in shower with vanity. The kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need and includes, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and all the amenities and an eating alcove with table and chairs for dining. The outside has a private yard with seating and tranquil landscaping. There is a one car garage. This property is a block to Cedars-Sinai, the Beverly Center and in the center of West Hollywood with a bountiful of restaurants, clubs, shopping, and supermarkets. It is less than two miles and an easy half hour walk to the Grove and the Original Farmers Market. Prices subject to change between long and short term rentals. Willie Baronet, Coastal Vacation Estates310-801-0633