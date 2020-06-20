All apartments in West Hollywood
350 N San Vicente Boulevard

350 North San Vicente Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

350 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Furnished long or short term rental. This one bed one bath has been completely remodeled with a contemporary flair. The living room has comfy sofa and armchairs, air conditioning, and flat screen TV. The bedroom has queen bed with superior quality mattress with luxury linens, large closet with a washer/dryer. Bathroom has large walk-in shower with vanity. The kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need and includes, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and all the amenities and an eating alcove with table and chairs for dining. The outside has a private yard with seating and tranquil landscaping. There is a one car garage. This property is a block to Cedars-Sinai, the Beverly Center and in the center of West Hollywood with a bountiful of restaurants, clubs, shopping, and supermarkets. It is less than two miles and an easy half hour walk to the Grove and the Original Farmers Market. Prices subject to change between long and short term rentals. Willie Baronet, Coastal Vacation Estates310-801-0633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 N San Vicente Boulevard have any available units?
350 N San Vicente Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 350 N San Vicente Boulevard have?
Some of 350 N San Vicente Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 N San Vicente Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
350 N San Vicente Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 N San Vicente Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 350 N San Vicente Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 350 N San Vicente Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 350 N San Vicente Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 350 N San Vicente Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 N San Vicente Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 N San Vicente Boulevard have a pool?
No, 350 N San Vicente Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 350 N San Vicente Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 350 N San Vicente Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 350 N San Vicente Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 N San Vicente Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 N San Vicente Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 N San Vicente Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
