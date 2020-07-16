1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage lobby

One of kind Deluxe Top Floor Corner unit at the luxurious Crescent Plaza. Lots of light and some views! Huge 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home w/ large living & dining room, plantation shutters, fireplace, balcony, central AC, laundry inside, incredible master suite w/ walk-in closet & lavish bathroom, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops in kitchen. Surround sound speakers in living room. Pristine condo building has renovated common areas & lobby, sparkling pool, on-site management, controlled access, & a phenomenal location seconds to everything! 2 side by side parking spaces. Available for move in around May 1st. 1 year lease required. Good credit only.