1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities
One of kind Deluxe Top Floor Corner unit at the luxurious Crescent Plaza. Lots of light and some views! Huge 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home w/ large living & dining room, plantation shutters, fireplace, balcony, central AC, laundry inside, incredible master suite w/ walk-in closet & lavish bathroom, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops in kitchen. Surround sound speakers in living room. Pristine condo building has renovated common areas & lobby, sparkling pool, on-site management, controlled access, & a phenomenal location seconds to everything! 2 side by side parking spaces. Available for move in around May 1st. 1 year lease required. Good credit only.