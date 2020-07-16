All apartments in West Hollywood
Location

1351 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
lobby
One of kind Deluxe Top Floor Corner unit at the luxurious Crescent Plaza. Lots of light and some views! Huge 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home w/ large living & dining room, plantation shutters, fireplace, balcony, central AC, laundry inside, incredible master suite w/ walk-in closet & lavish bathroom, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops in kitchen. Surround sound speakers in living room. Pristine condo building has renovated common areas & lobby, sparkling pool, on-site management, controlled access, & a phenomenal location seconds to everything! 2 side by side parking spaces. Available for move in around May 1st. 1 year lease required. Good credit only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
Yes, 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS has a pool.
Does 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS has units with dishwashers.
Does 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1351 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS has units with air conditioning.
