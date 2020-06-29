All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1345 HAVENHURST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1345 HAVENHURST Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1345 HAVENHURST Drive

1345 Havenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1345 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
1345 Havenhurst Unit 10 is a townhome that is intelligently designed to enhance height, light and views with soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows capturing panoramic view of the city. Unit 10 in the Penthouse Collection boasts three stories of seamless indoor-outdoor design, culminating in a private rooftop terrace that capture sweeping, panoramic views stretching from the Hollywood Hills to Century City and Downtown Los Angeles.The only residential offering of its kind in West Hollywood is designed to complement its setting, incorporating resource-efficient design and a thoughtful connection to the outdoors.A blend of modern materials on the exterior sets the tone for the building's sophisticated, contemporary style. The stark-white facade is juxtaposed with aluminum accents, expanses of glass and natural wood cladding, a dynamic look as unique as

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 HAVENHURST Drive have any available units?
1345 HAVENHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
Is 1345 HAVENHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1345 HAVENHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 HAVENHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1345 HAVENHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1345 HAVENHURST Drive offer parking?
No, 1345 HAVENHURST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1345 HAVENHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 HAVENHURST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 HAVENHURST Drive have a pool?
No, 1345 HAVENHURST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1345 HAVENHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1345 HAVENHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 HAVENHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 HAVENHURST Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 HAVENHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 HAVENHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts