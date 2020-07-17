1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard

Amenities

Newly remodeled luxury living in this open concept designer one-bedroom condo with office/den and pool in a 16 unit mid-century building in the heart of West Hollywood. Custom designed with modern conveniences and energy efficiencies to make this state-of-the-art pad a must. Entertain from the sleek modern kitchen with Staletica white marble counters, a blackened steel bar and new cabinetry. Enjoy movies with the 5 speaker surround sound system. Tons of storage space with two large bedroom closets, along with linen, pantry and utility closet. New Lennox Ductless Quiet heating and AC systems. Experience the healing properties of the white quartz crystal bathroom with double vanity and separate soaking tub and shower. Relax in the spa-like room with overhead sound. Located just a few steps from the pool to unwind by the water or watch the sun glisten from your bed or couch. Moments to Trader Joes, Starbucks, Crunch, restaurants, movie theater and nightlife. Great walk score!