Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard

1330 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1330 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
Newly remodeled luxury living in this open concept designer one-bedroom condo with office/den and pool in a 16 unit mid-century building in the heart of West Hollywood. Custom designed with modern conveniences and energy efficiencies to make this state-of-the-art pad a must. Entertain from the sleek modern kitchen with Staletica white marble counters, a blackened steel bar and new cabinetry. Enjoy movies with the 5 speaker surround sound system. Tons of storage space with two large bedroom closets, along with linen, pantry and utility closet. New Lennox Ductless Quiet heating and AC systems. Experience the healing properties of the white quartz crystal bathroom with double vanity and separate soaking tub and shower. Relax in the spa-like room with overhead sound. Located just a few steps from the pool to unwind by the water or watch the sun glisten from your bed or couch. Moments to Trader Joes, Starbucks, Crunch, restaurants, movie theater and nightlife. Great walk score!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have any available units?
1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have?
Some of 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1330 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
