Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Bright and captivating condominium located in the heart of West Hollywood. This Top floor, corner 2 bedrooms, 2 baths has a vacation like setting, gleaming wood floors, recessed lighting and crown molding. Light filled living room opens to the dining area and relaxing balcony with views of the pool and Hollywood Hills. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Washer & dryer conveniently in the unit. Prime location, south of Sunset close to shopping and dining.