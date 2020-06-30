1323 North SWEETZER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking

Exquisitely done 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in prime West Hollywood location between Sunset and Fountain on highly desirable Sweetzer. 8 unit building w/2 units per floor and no common walls. Step through generous, formal entry to this freshly redone w/ wide plank white washed oak floors home to sun filled, South facing living room with fireplace and dining which opens to large, covered patio, all with city lights/tree top views. Gourmet kitchen w/breakfast area that opens to it's own patio. Large Master bedroom w/f.p., balcony, walk in closet and gorgeous Master Bath w/separate tub and shower, designer tiles. 2nd bedroom w/full bath, plus guest bath and in unit stacked w/d. Side by side covered parking.