West Hollywood, CA
1323 North SWEETZER Avenue
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:48 AM

1323 North SWEETZER Avenue

1323 North Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1323 North Sweetzer Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Exquisitely done 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in prime West Hollywood location between Sunset and Fountain on highly desirable Sweetzer. 8 unit building w/2 units per floor and no common walls. Step through generous, formal entry to this freshly redone w/ wide plank white washed oak floors home to sun filled, South facing living room with fireplace and dining which opens to large, covered patio, all with city lights/tree top views. Gourmet kitchen w/breakfast area that opens to it's own patio. Large Master bedroom w/f.p., balcony, walk in closet and gorgeous Master Bath w/separate tub and shower, designer tiles. 2nd bedroom w/full bath, plus guest bath and in unit stacked w/d. Side by side covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue have any available units?
1323 North SWEETZER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue have?
Some of 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1323 North SWEETZER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue offers parking.
Does 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

