Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

1250 North KINGS Road

1250 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

1250 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Immaculate Penthouse floor One Bed unit was completely remodeled in 2013 with significant upgrades throughout including recessed lighting throughout, large walk in closets, luxurious bathroom, sleek modern kitchen with large pantry and gleaming white whirlpool appliances. The large, light and bright living room also has a perfect dining area as well as a great little office nook with plenty of shelving. The beautiful design touches include mosaic tile splash-backs in the kitchen and sophisticated tiling, floors and vanity in the bathroom and crown moldings and accent walls in the living room and bedroom. The spacious unit also benefits from a large private South facing balcony with decent views and overlooking the pool below. This popular complex in the heart of West Hollywood comes with secured parking, gym, sauna, pool, extra storage and well kept community laundry. While only stonesthrow from SM Blvd, the street feels quiet and tranquil. Perfect West Hollywood living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 North KINGS Road have any available units?
1250 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1250 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 1250 North KINGS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1250 North KINGS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1250 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1250 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1250 North KINGS Road does offer parking.
Does 1250 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 North KINGS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 North KINGS Road have a pool?
Yes, 1250 North KINGS Road has a pool.
Does 1250 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 1250 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 North KINGS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 North KINGS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
