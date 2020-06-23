1250 North KINGS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool sauna

Immaculate Penthouse floor One Bed unit was completely remodeled in 2013 with significant upgrades throughout including recessed lighting throughout, large walk in closets, luxurious bathroom, sleek modern kitchen with large pantry and gleaming white whirlpool appliances. The large, light and bright living room also has a perfect dining area as well as a great little office nook with plenty of shelving. The beautiful design touches include mosaic tile splash-backs in the kitchen and sophisticated tiling, floors and vanity in the bathroom and crown moldings and accent walls in the living room and bedroom. The spacious unit also benefits from a large private South facing balcony with decent views and overlooking the pool below. This popular complex in the heart of West Hollywood comes with secured parking, gym, sauna, pool, extra storage and well kept community laundry. While only stonesthrow from SM Blvd, the street feels quiet and tranquil. Perfect West Hollywood living at its best!