1234 N La Brea Ave Apt 330

Unit 330 Available 07/01/19



Looking for someone to sublet my room at The Huxley, a luxury building in West Hollywood. You would have your own room, bathroom & walk in closet. The apartment is spacious with a living room beautiful and new kitchen and dining space. The kitchen has all new appliances; a fridge, stove/oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher and microwave.

The apartment also has a large balcony that could easily fit over 8 people comfortably. This also comes with 1 parking space



If you are interested and would like to view the apartment please call or text me!



Available for move in July 2019!



**price does not include utilities**

No Dogs Allowed



