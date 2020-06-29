1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Charming condo in the iconic Sunset Plaza Terrace. Centrally located, just a block away from the Sunset strip. Lush gated property with courtyards, fountains and city views. Heated pool and spa. The unit has a bright open floor plan with crown moldings and high ceilings. Beautifully redone hardwood floors in the living room and dining room and laminate in the 2 large king-size bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Plantation shutters and more.