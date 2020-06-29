All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1219 Sunset Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Sunset Plaza Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Charming condo in the iconic Sunset Plaza Terrace. Centrally located, just a block away from the Sunset strip. Lush gated property with courtyards, fountains and city views. Heated pool and spa. The unit has a bright open floor plan with crown moldings and high ceilings. Beautifully redone hardwood floors in the living room and dining room and laminate in the 2 large king-size bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Plantation shutters and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
