1207 North SPAULDING Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Built from the ground up in 2016, this new construction Spanish contemporary duplex blends old-world charm with the finest of new world materials. With a gated entrance, this three-bedroom upstairs residence feels like a home with a beautiful living room consisting of a separate sitting area with a large bay window overlooking the street below. The formal dining area leads to the spacious kitchen with its modern backsplash and cabinetry affording plenty of space and storage. Each bedroom has their own bathrooms, done to the nines in Carrara marble with stunning chevron floors. Other highlights include recessed lighting, modern fixtures, various windows to allow for natural light, and beautiful transitional interior doors.