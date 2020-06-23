All apartments in West Hollywood
1207 North SPAULDING Avenue

1207 N Spaulding Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1207 N Spaulding Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Built from the ground up in 2016, this new construction Spanish contemporary duplex blends old-world charm with the finest of new world materials. With a gated entrance, this three-bedroom upstairs residence feels like a home with a beautiful living room consisting of a separate sitting area with a large bay window overlooking the street below. The formal dining area leads to the spacious kitchen with its modern backsplash and cabinetry affording plenty of space and storage. Each bedroom has their own bathrooms, done to the nines in Carrara marble with stunning chevron floors. Other highlights include recessed lighting, modern fixtures, various windows to allow for natural light, and beautiful transitional interior doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue have any available units?
1207 North SPAULDING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue have?
Some of 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1207 North SPAULDING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue offers parking.
Does 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue have a pool?
No, 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 North SPAULDING Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
