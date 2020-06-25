1204 N Crescent Heights.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to one of the hottest properties in West Hollywood. This unit offers handsome new wood flooring, brand new remodeled showers with carrera tile, new chic light fixtures, and amazing natural light that offers pleasant views over well groomed landscaping. The kitchen is nothing short of a cooks paradise, with all new appliances, cabinets, and sleek countertops. This unit offers dual master bedrooms great for any young family or working professionals. Being walking distance to local hot spots such as restaurants and bars is a major selling point. In a matter of minutes you can be enjoying dinner at Laurel Hardware or having brunch and mimosas and The Hudson.