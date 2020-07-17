All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1201 Poinsettia Drive

1201 North Poinsettia Place · No Longer Available
Location

1201 North Poinsettia Place, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely Spanish Duplex in Lush, Tropical Setting invites you to Modern Comforts in a 1920's Motif. This 2-Bedroom/1-Bath features Central Air and Wall AC, Private Front/ Back Yards with an optional Spa Tub, and a Guest House complete with a Second Bathroom. Beautiful Hardwood Floors in Living Room and Dining Room with Original Cabinetry, a Complete Kitchen with a Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher and its own Stackable Washer & Dryer (Residents are responsible for maintenance and care upon leasing). Ideal for the Work-At-Home Professional seeking Privacy and Seclusion. Central West Hollywood and Hollywood location. Drive way parking space also eligible to apply for the West Hollywood Street Extended Parking Permit. Renter's insurance required. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact please Giselle at 310.447.1593- email ggutierrez@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Poinsettia Drive have any available units?
1201 Poinsettia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1201 Poinsettia Drive have?
Some of 1201 Poinsettia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Poinsettia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Poinsettia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Poinsettia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Poinsettia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Poinsettia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Poinsettia Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 Poinsettia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Poinsettia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Poinsettia Drive have a pool?
No, 1201 Poinsettia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Poinsettia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 Poinsettia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Poinsettia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Poinsettia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Poinsettia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1201 Poinsettia Drive has units with air conditioning.
