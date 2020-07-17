1201 Poinsettia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Lovely Spanish Duplex in Lush, Tropical Setting invites you to Modern Comforts in a 1920's Motif. This 2-Bedroom/1-Bath features Central Air and Wall AC, Private Front/ Back Yards with an optional Spa Tub, and a Guest House complete with a Second Bathroom. Beautiful Hardwood Floors in Living Room and Dining Room with Original Cabinetry, a Complete Kitchen with a Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher and its own Stackable Washer & Dryer (Residents are responsible for maintenance and care upon leasing). Ideal for the Work-At-Home Professional seeking Privacy and Seclusion. Central West Hollywood and Hollywood location. Drive way parking space also eligible to apply for the West Hollywood Street Extended Parking Permit. Renter's insurance required. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact please Giselle at 310.447.1593- email ggutierrez@eglproperties.com!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.