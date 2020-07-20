All apartments in West Hollywood
1201 LARRABEE Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM

1201 LARRABEE Street

1201 Larrabee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Larrabee Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AMAZING penthouse in prime West Hollywood location, filled with light, dramatic 18 ft. ceilings, and designer touches through out. An open living and dining room, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, upstairs loft, master en-suite, double sinks, large walk in closet, remodeled modern chefs kitchen with Samsung appliances, Carrera Marble tiled back splash and a washer and dryer in unit. Private rooftop patio wired with outdoor speakers, flat screen TV, and barbecue with serene views of the Hollywood Hills. Additional features include a wine refrigerator, 2 side-by-side parking spaces, strong reserves and close proximity to Sunset Blvd., entertainment, bars, restaurants, gyms and incredible shopping. Please click the property website link to see a STUNNING video of the property. Parking Passes provided for all Open Houses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 LARRABEE Street have any available units?
1201 LARRABEE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1201 LARRABEE Street have?
Some of 1201 LARRABEE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 LARRABEE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 LARRABEE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 LARRABEE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1201 LARRABEE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1201 LARRABEE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1201 LARRABEE Street offers parking.
Does 1201 LARRABEE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 LARRABEE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 LARRABEE Street have a pool?
No, 1201 LARRABEE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1201 LARRABEE Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 LARRABEE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 LARRABEE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 LARRABEE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 LARRABEE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 LARRABEE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
