1201 LARRABEE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AMAZING penthouse in prime West Hollywood location, filled with light, dramatic 18 ft. ceilings, and designer touches through out. An open living and dining room, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, upstairs loft, master en-suite, double sinks, large walk in closet, remodeled modern chefs kitchen with Samsung appliances, Carrera Marble tiled back splash and a washer and dryer in unit. Private rooftop patio wired with outdoor speakers, flat screen TV, and barbecue with serene views of the Hollywood Hills. Additional features include a wine refrigerator, 2 side-by-side parking spaces, strong reserves and close proximity to Sunset Blvd., entertainment, bars, restaurants, gyms and incredible shopping. Please click the property website link to see a STUNNING video of the property. Parking Passes provided for all Open Houses.