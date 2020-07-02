All apartments in West Hollywood
1148 N Clark Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:07 AM

1148 N Clark Street

1148 N Clark St · No Longer Available
Location

1148 N Clark St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
rent controlled
1148 north clark street, west hollywood 90069 (prime WeHo at sunset & doheny) PETS OK!

View this property and the unit at http://aridanproperties.com/2/clark.htm.

Gated, secured, private property and parking in prime West Hollywood.

New, modern unit.

Top floor w a huge, private balcony.

Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).

Amazing shower w/ glass walls, 3 shower-heads, and a sitting bench.

TV-monitor intercom and an alarm in the unit !

New central Air/heat.

Almost all utilities are included and paid by landlord.

Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.

Rated "Very Walkable" onwww.walkscore.com -
http://www.walkscore.com/score/1148-north-clark-street-west-hollywood-ca-90069

Almost all utilities are included.

Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations of the City of West Hollywood.

Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit is required for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 N Clark Street have any available units?
1148 N Clark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1148 N Clark Street have?
Some of 1148 N Clark Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 N Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
1148 N Clark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 N Clark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 N Clark Street is pet friendly.
Does 1148 N Clark Street offer parking?
Yes, 1148 N Clark Street offers parking.
Does 1148 N Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 N Clark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 N Clark Street have a pool?
No, 1148 N Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 1148 N Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 1148 N Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 N Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 N Clark Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1148 N Clark Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1148 N Clark Street has units with air conditioning.

