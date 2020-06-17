All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated July 4 2019

1132 Larrabee St Unit 4

1132 Larrabee St · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Larrabee St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
This lovely vintage 1937 one-bedroom (and a den), one- bathroom, UPPER-level apartment unit is located on the dynamic city of West Hollywood, California. It comes with carport parking with 1 parking space.

The unfurnished, 800-square-foot units interior has polished hardwood flooring all throughout, and crown moldings. The living/dining room is bright and airy, thanks to its large glass door and windows that flood the rooms with natural light. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as garbage disposal, range/oven, microwave, and refrigerator. The comfy bedroom has mirror-fronted built-in closets. The tidy bathroom is elegantly designed with a sink wash surmounted by a mirror and a shower/tub combo. It has installed forced air-heater and air conditioner (two window units) for climate control. Laundry service is free every month. Exterior features include a balcony perfect for some much-needed R&R.

This building is from 1937 and the owners have tried to keep the look of the building true to the original. They have purposefully not updated the kitchen with granite countertops. The only changes that have been made were upgrading the plumbing to copper plumbing and upgrading the electrical from the old 1937 fuse-box to one that is completely upgraded to comply with modern safety codes.

Tenant responsibilities include the following utilities: cable, electricity, sewage, and the internet.

No pets allowed.

Nearby parks: West Hollywood Park, Greystone Park, and William S. Hart Park.

Walk Score: 84

This location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby Schools:
West Hollywood Elementary School - 0.26 miles, 10/10
Wonderland Avenue Elementary School - 1.59 miles, 10/10
Beverly Vista Elementary School - 1.94 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
2 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
105 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
30 Metro

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4988666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

