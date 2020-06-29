1121 North GARDNER Street

Amenities

DO NOT CONTACT OWNER - Stylish and modern 2 Bedroom townhouse- feels more like living in a private home. Located in the heart of West Hollywood, the property features a desirable floor plan, high ceilings and light filled spaces. Remodeled kitchen includes a dining nook and all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal). Bathroom is designed with chic tiles and tub/shower combo. Private balcony in the master suite and ample closet space. Additionally, you will find front and back areas perfect for gardening as well as a 1-car garage w/ washer & dryer. Don't miss your chance to live in one of WeHo's most desirable neighborhoods, located around the corner from Breakfast by Salt's Cure, world-famous Astro Burger, numerous parks & fitness centers, and the newly opened Madison & Park Coffee.