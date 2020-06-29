All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1121 North GARDNER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1121 North GARDNER Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:58 AM

1121 North GARDNER Street

1121 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1121 North Gardner Street, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
DO NOT CONTACT OWNER - Stylish and modern 2 Bedroom townhouse- feels more like living in a private home. Located in the heart of West Hollywood, the property features a desirable floor plan, high ceilings and light filled spaces. Remodeled kitchen includes a dining nook and all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal). Bathroom is designed with chic tiles and tub/shower combo. Private balcony in the master suite and ample closet space. Additionally, you will find front and back areas perfect for gardening as well as a 1-car garage w/ washer & dryer. Don't miss your chance to live in one of WeHo's most desirable neighborhoods, located around the corner from Breakfast by Salt's Cure, world-famous Astro Burger, numerous parks & fitness centers, and the newly opened Madison & Park Coffee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 North GARDNER Street have any available units?
1121 North GARDNER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1121 North GARDNER Street have?
Some of 1121 North GARDNER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 North GARDNER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1121 North GARDNER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 North GARDNER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1121 North GARDNER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1121 North GARDNER Street offer parking?
Yes, 1121 North GARDNER Street offers parking.
Does 1121 North GARDNER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 North GARDNER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 North GARDNER Street have a pool?
No, 1121 North GARDNER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1121 North GARDNER Street have accessible units?
No, 1121 North GARDNER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 North GARDNER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 North GARDNER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 North GARDNER Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 North GARDNER Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts