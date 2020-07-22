All apartments in West Hollywood
1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4

1009 North Edinburgh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1009 North Edinburgh Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
internet access
2 beds 2 baths the heart of West Hollywood - Property Id: 207083

Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the heart of West Hollywood, close to some of the cities best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and more. New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Apartment has hardwood floors. Walking distance to major attractions, super market, gym and more all nearby. 2 side by side parking space inside gate!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207083
Property Id 207083

(RLNE5476368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 have any available units?
1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 have?
Some of 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 N Edinburgh Ave Apt 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
