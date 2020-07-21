1007 HANCOCK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Extremely quiet, unique creative space in the Heart of West Hollywood. This tranquil detached guest house feels like a private home with separate entrance and semi-private patio. Ideal location just seconds to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, bars and gyms. Stunning open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, skylights and subtle natural light. Features spacious bedroom plus additional guest/office sleeping alcove leading to your own garden oasis, perfect for morning coffee or alfresco entertaining. Tastefully renovated kitchen and bathroom with custom plaster walls, soaker tub and standalone shower. In-unit washer/dryer. One off-street parking space. Includes furniture. No cats, but small dog may be possible. Available immediately.