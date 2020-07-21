All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1007 HANCOCK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1007 HANCOCK Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

1007 HANCOCK Avenue

1007 Hancock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1007 Hancock Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Extremely quiet, unique creative space in the Heart of West Hollywood. This tranquil detached guest house feels like a private home with separate entrance and semi-private patio. Ideal location just seconds to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, bars and gyms. Stunning open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, skylights and subtle natural light. Features spacious bedroom plus additional guest/office sleeping alcove leading to your own garden oasis, perfect for morning coffee or alfresco entertaining. Tastefully renovated kitchen and bathroom with custom plaster walls, soaker tub and standalone shower. In-unit washer/dryer. One off-street parking space. Includes furniture. No cats, but small dog may be possible. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 HANCOCK Avenue have any available units?
1007 HANCOCK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1007 HANCOCK Avenue have?
Some of 1007 HANCOCK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 HANCOCK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1007 HANCOCK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 HANCOCK Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 HANCOCK Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1007 HANCOCK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1007 HANCOCK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1007 HANCOCK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 HANCOCK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 HANCOCK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1007 HANCOCK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1007 HANCOCK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1007 HANCOCK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 HANCOCK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 HANCOCK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 HANCOCK Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 HANCOCK Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts