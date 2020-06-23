All apartments in West Covina
952 W Princess palm St

952 W Princess Palm St · No Longer Available
Location

952 W Princess Palm St, West Covina, CA 91790
West Covina

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Total remodeled! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new painting! 4 Bed rooms 3 full Bath! One full bathroom downstairs. (One room downstairs can be used as the 5th bedroom). Single family home in West Covina! Wood shutters. High quality Solid Bamboo flooring throughout. Fireplace, Family room, living room, Alumawood covered patio and private backyard with fruit trees (blood orange and loquat). Attached 2 car garage with new Epoxy floor. Gated community with public swimming pool and spa. Close to 605 , 10 and 60 freeways. Walking distance to Queen Valley hospital, elementary school, H.K2 market and shopping malls. Great home and neighborhood for kids. Landlord pays HOA and front yard service. Tenant need take care back yard fruit trees and plants. The house is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

