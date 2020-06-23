952 W Princess palm St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Total remodeled! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new painting! 4 Bed rooms 3 full Bath! One full bathroom downstairs. (One room downstairs can be used as the 5th bedroom). Single family home in West Covina! Wood shutters. High quality Solid Bamboo flooring throughout. Fireplace, Family room, living room, Alumawood covered patio and private backyard with fruit trees (blood orange and loquat). Attached 2 car garage with new Epoxy floor. Gated community with public swimming pool and spa. Close to 605 , 10 and 60 freeways. Walking distance to Queen Valley hospital, elementary school, H.K2 market and shopping malls. Great home and neighborhood for kids. Landlord pays HOA and front yard service. Tenant need take care back yard fruit trees and plants. The house is also for sale.