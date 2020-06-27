944 E Vine

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

This dream home is mostly NEW CONSTRUCTION with permit (COMPLETED 2019) so it comes complete with a new roof, new flooring, new plumbing, new electricity, new central air and heat, and a new tankless water heater. Totally renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath turnkey house available. Front double-doors make for a grand entry into a huge living room complete with a functional stone fireplace and oversized dual-pane windows. An open kitchen with quartz countertops and brand-new, stainless-steel appliances overlooks the dining area and an extra open space that's perfect to use as a children's play area or study. Two large bedrooms, each with ample closet space and views of the lush backyard, share a spacious bathroom with a stand-up shower. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, sliding doors that lead to the yard, and an en-suite bathroom complete with double vanities, a large soaking tub, and a separate shower. The fourth bedroom can be used as a den, library, or family room. The 2-car garage with attached laundry offers lots of room for storage. An extra-long driveway is well suited for 5 additional cars, an RV, or boat. The large backyard offers a grassy lawn that's perfect for kids and pets, a covered patio for shade and relaxation, raised flower beds, fruit trees, and rose bushes. A separate shed allows for extra storage. This single-story is perfect for a large family (excellent schools) or for someone that wants more space and a modern upgrade. Listing agent is one of sellers.