West Covina, CA
944 E Vine
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

944 E Vine

944 East Vine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

944 East Vine Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Valinda

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
This dream home is mostly NEW CONSTRUCTION with permit (COMPLETED 2019) so it comes complete with a new roof, new flooring, new plumbing, new electricity, new central air and heat, and a new tankless water heater. Totally renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath turnkey house available. Front double-doors make for a grand entry into a huge living room complete with a functional stone fireplace and oversized dual-pane windows. An open kitchen with quartz countertops and brand-new, stainless-steel appliances overlooks the dining area and an extra open space that's perfect to use as a children's play area or study. Two large bedrooms, each with ample closet space and views of the lush backyard, share a spacious bathroom with a stand-up shower. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, sliding doors that lead to the yard, and an en-suite bathroom complete with double vanities, a large soaking tub, and a separate shower. The fourth bedroom can be used as a den, library, or family room. The 2-car garage with attached laundry offers lots of room for storage. An extra-long driveway is well suited for 5 additional cars, an RV, or boat. The large backyard offers a grassy lawn that's perfect for kids and pets, a covered patio for shade and relaxation, raised flower beds, fruit trees, and rose bushes. A separate shed allows for extra storage. This single-story is perfect for a large family (excellent schools) or for someone that wants more space and a modern upgrade. Listing agent is one of sellers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 E Vine have any available units?
944 E Vine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 944 E Vine have?
Some of 944 E Vine's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 E Vine currently offering any rent specials?
944 E Vine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 E Vine pet-friendly?
Yes, 944 E Vine is pet friendly.
Does 944 E Vine offer parking?
Yes, 944 E Vine offers parking.
Does 944 E Vine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 E Vine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 E Vine have a pool?
No, 944 E Vine does not have a pool.
Does 944 E Vine have accessible units?
No, 944 E Vine does not have accessible units.
Does 944 E Vine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 E Vine has units with dishwashers.
