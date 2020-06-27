944 E Vine

Amenities
This dream home is mostly NEW CONSTRUCTION with permit (COMPLETED 2019) so it comes complete with a new roof, new flooring, new plumbing, new electricity, new central air and heat, and a new tankless water heater. Totally renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath turnkey house available. Front double-doors make for a grand entry into a huge living room complete with a functional stone fireplace and oversized dual-pane windows. An open kitchen with quartz countertops and brand-new, stainless-steel appliances overlooks the dining area and an extra open space that's perfect to use as a children's play area or study. Two large bedrooms, each with ample closet space and views of the lush backyard, share a spacious bathroom with a stand-up shower. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, sliding doors that lead to the yard, and an en-suite bathroom complete with double vanities, a large soaking tub, and a separate shower. The fourth bedroom can be used as a den, library, or family room. The 2-car garage with attached laundry offers lots of room for storage. An extra-long driveway is well suited for 5 additional cars, an RV, or boat. The large backyard offers a grassy lawn that's perfect for kids and pets, a covered patio for shade and relaxation, raised flower beds, fruit trees, and rose bushes. A separate shed allows for extra storage. This single-story is perfect for a large family (excellent schools) or for someone that wants more space and a modern upgrade. Listing agent is one of sellers.