925 Sandpiper St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

House in West Covina for rent

Has a 2 car Garage with smart remote access and lots of storage. Built in-wall HDMI AND USB for your cell phone and television.



Swimming pool and Patio area for grilling!



2 Bedrooms

1.5 Bathrooms

Includes oven/stove, refrigerator, microwave.

Walk-in closet

TV setup is pre-installed

New flooring, shower and counter-tops.

Central A/C



$2100 a month



Lots of restaurants, grocery stores, schools and more..



Located in West Covina just 18 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles.

You'll enjoy easy access to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways. You'll also be close to Plaza West Covina, Eastland Center, South Hills Plaza, and Queen of the Valley Hospital. Open house this weekend!