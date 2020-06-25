925 Sandpiper St

Amenities
House in West Covina for rent
Has a 2 car Garage with smart remote access and lots of storage. Built in-wall HDMI AND USB for your cell phone and television.
Swimming pool and Patio area for grilling!
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
Includes oven/stove, refrigerator, microwave.
Walk-in closet
TV setup is pre-installed
New flooring, shower and counter-tops.
Central A/C
$2100 a month
Lots of restaurants, grocery stores, schools and more..
Located in West Covina just 18 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles.
You'll enjoy easy access to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways. You'll also be close to Plaza West Covina, Eastland Center, South Hills Plaza, and Queen of the Valley Hospital. Open house this weekend!