Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:14 AM

925 Sandpiper St

925 Sandpiper Street · No Longer Available
Location

925 Sandpiper Street, West Covina, CA 91790
Valinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
House in West Covina for rent
Has a 2 car Garage with smart remote access and lots of storage. Built in-wall HDMI AND USB for your cell phone and television.

Swimming pool and Patio area for grilling!

2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
Includes oven/stove, refrigerator, microwave.
Walk-in closet
TV setup is pre-installed
New flooring, shower and counter-tops.
Central A/C

$2100 a month

Lots of restaurants, grocery stores, schools and more..

Located in West Covina just 18 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles.
You'll enjoy easy access to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways. You'll also be close to Plaza West Covina, Eastland Center, South Hills Plaza, and Queen of the Valley Hospital. Open house this weekend!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

