919 S Susanna Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Single story home in desirable West Covina neighborhood. Newly remodeled, laminate floors throughout, new kitchen with granite counters, lots of new, dual pane windows, home is bright, open and airy with lots of closets, cabinets etc. there is an abundance of storage space. Laundry hookups in kitchen for stackable or side by side. Quiet neighborhood on cul de sac, with covered patio. Walking distance to shopping, churches, schools and public transportation. RV parking, large back yard, room to park RV/boat blocked by a locking fence. Renter's dream come true! Pet may be allowed with size restrictions.