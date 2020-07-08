All apartments in West Covina
919 S Susanna Avenue

919 South Susanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

919 South Susanna Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Valinda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Single story home in desirable West Covina neighborhood. Newly remodeled, laminate floors throughout, new kitchen with granite counters, lots of new, dual pane windows, home is bright, open and airy with lots of closets, cabinets etc. there is an abundance of storage space. Laundry hookups in kitchen for stackable or side by side. Quiet neighborhood on cul de sac, with covered patio. Walking distance to shopping, churches, schools and public transportation. RV parking, large back yard, room to park RV/boat blocked by a locking fence. Renter's dream come true! Pet may be allowed with size restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 S Susanna Avenue have any available units?
919 S Susanna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 S Susanna Avenue have?
Some of 919 S Susanna Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 S Susanna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
919 S Susanna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 S Susanna Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 S Susanna Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 919 S Susanna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 919 S Susanna Avenue offers parking.
Does 919 S Susanna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 S Susanna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 S Susanna Avenue have a pool?
No, 919 S Susanna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 919 S Susanna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 919 S Susanna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 919 S Susanna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 S Susanna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

